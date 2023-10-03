Forum to show plan for mixed-use building in west Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS – A public hearing will be held Thursday in Fort Collins to solicit citizen comments about a proposed mixed-use building at the southwest corner of Drake and Taft Hill roads on the west side of Fort Collins.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the Foxtails Room at the Fort Collins Senior Center, 200 Raintree Drive.

The proposed two-story building on vacant land at 2607 S. Taft Hill Road, currently in the conceptual-review stage, would include about 7,200 square feet of commercial space and 10 dwelling units, according to the notification sent to nearby property owners from the city’s Development Review Center. It said the plan would include parking and landscaping, and that any lighting would be limited under the city code’s rules.

The site is in the low-density mixed-use neighborhood zone district, which encourages this type of use as a neighborhood center.

A proposal of this type also would require a public hearing by the Planning and Zoning Commission, and nearby residents would also receive letters notifying them of the time and place of that public hearing.

City planner Clark Mapes said Fort Collins-based Lockwood Architects Inc. is the designer of the proposed building.