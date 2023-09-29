Leveraging Local Leaders opens applications for 2024 class

Leveraging Local Leaders (L3), a program in partnership with BizWest, is accepting applications for the 2024 class.

A nonpartisan 501(c)(3) organization, L3 was founded to recruit and train a diverse pool of leaders in Northern Colorado to run for local office or engage in local politics to solve problems in their communities. The program seeks candidates interested in finding solutions and elevating local politics through civil discourse.

L3 is a six-month program that meets one day per month. The class curriculum is Campaign 101, ensuring that participants know how to run an effective campaign. The second part of each session covers policy and governance so that participants are prepared to govern on Day 1 in office.

““We partnered on this endeavor because local governments are critical to our local economies, and creating a space where pragmatic leaders who want to find solutions to some of our greatest challenges have a pathway and the support to run for local office,” said Jeff Nuttall, publisher of BizWest. “With the ever-increasing political divide, approaching local government from a nonpartisan perspective is important for how our region looks in the future.”

After launching in 2021, L3 has acquired additional partners, including the Fort Collins and Loveland chambers of commerce, highlighting the belief across northern Colorado that recruiting, training and electing pragmatic leaders is critical to the continued success of the region.

“The Fort Collins Area Chamber knows the value of strong, pragmatic local leaders in communities across Northern Colorado,” said Ann Hutchinson, CEO of the Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce. “It’s important to have a nonpartisan program that works to recruit and train these leaders. We need officials who understand the issues facing Northern Colorado before they begin. L3 is preparing the next generation of leaders to keep Northern Colorado prospering.”

“I highly recommend the L3 course, whether or not you intend to run for office,” said Alana McGough, an L3 graduate, in a prepared statement. “Information on issues, policy and campaign strategies is invaluable for anyone interested in policy discussions. While the classroom topics were great, interacting with classmates of varying political affiliations, beliefs and interests was most beneficial. The diversity in our class led to questions, discussions and an understanding of the bigger picture of our community as a whole, not just the limited view of one person or demographic. I learned a lot in this course, but I also gained friendships, wisdom, an increased passion for my community and hope for the future of our region.”

Interested participants can find out more and apply at www.leveraginglocalleaders.com.