Fort Collins dinner to benefit youth programs

FORT COLLINS – A dining event Oct. 14 in Fort Collins will raise money for Sproutin’ Up and its youth programs.

The 10th annual Bounty & Brews Dinner, sponsored by Fortified Collaborations and showcasing ingredients sourced from area farms and ranches paired with local brews, will be from 5 to 9 p.m. in and around the greenhouses and grounds at Bath Garden Center and Nursery, 2000 E. Prospect Road.

Odell Brewing Co. will provide wine along with its brews. Other participating breweries will include Equinox, Horse & Dragon, New Belgium, Purpose and Zwei. This year’s featured restaurants are Bistro Nautile, Santa Elena’s, Tasty Harmony, The Regional and Me Oh My.

“This year, we paid more than $10,000 to kids for their work and served more than 165 meals in our outdoor kitchen. Bounty & Brews will help us make an even bigger impact in our community,” Anne Genson, founder and executive director of Sproutin’ Up, said in a prepared statement. “Each ticket purchased pays for nearly an entire summer apprenticeship stipend.”

Other sponsors of the event include Edge Optics, Rocky Mountain Publishing and SavAtree.

The event will include live music by Lewis Turner, silent and live auctions, and a free shuttle from Old Town, Midtown and Zwei on the south end.

Details, pickup locations and ticketing are online at sproutinup.com/new-products/bounty-and-brews-ticket.