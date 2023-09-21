Boulder deputy city attorney gets promotion in Golden

BOULDER — Boulder’s long-time deputy city attorney Sandra Llanes is leaving her position and has accepted a job as the city attorney in Golden.

Llanes will be creating Golden’s first in-house legal team, according to a Boulder news release.

“Sandra has been a tremendous partner to me and leader here in the city of Boulder, and she will be incredibly missed,” Boulder city attorney Teresa Taylor Tate said in the release. “I am very proud to see her take this next step in her career and can’t think of anyone better qualified to help our neighboring city of Golden create a top-notch city attorney’s office.”

Llanes’ last day will be Friday, Sept. 29.