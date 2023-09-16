There With Care serves 10,000th family

BOULDER — There With Care, a Boulder-based nonprofit that provides assistance to families with children facing a medical crisis, has served its 10,000th family.

The organization serves families in Colorado, as well as in Nashville, Tennessee, and the Bay Area of Northern California.

Families with a child diagnosed with a critical illness “often face financial hardship, isolation, consistent stress, and a loss of community,” according to a press release. “ There With Care works with hospitals and social workers to identify and ease these stresses, allowing them to worry less and instead focus meaningful time and attention on what’s most important — their children.”

There With Care provides services including transportation to treatments, groceries, toiletries, cleaning supplies, baby essentials, emergency mortgage and rent assistance, sibling support, and other essential professional services.

“It’s humbling to think about the 10,000 families who have allowed There With Care to provide community and care during one of the most frightening times in their lives,” Paula DuPré Pesmen, founder and CEO of There with Care, said in a written statement. “We have learned that showing up and stabilizing a family with support during a fragile time makes a lasting, impactful difference.”