Lubick to chair Elderhaus fundraising event

FORT COLLINS — Former Colorado State University football coach Sonny Lubick has been named honorary chair for the Elderhaus annual fundraising event.

The event, the Rhinestone Cowboy Gala, is set for Oct. 20 in Loveland.

Lubick was head coach of the CSU Rams for 15 seasons, winning six conference championships and taking nine of his 15 teams to bowl games. The playing field at both Canvas Stadium and the former Hughes Stadium have been named in his honor. Under his head coaching tenure at CSU (1993–2007) he produced five All-Americans and seven academic All-Americans, along with more than 40 NFL players. In 1994, Sports Illustrated named him the National Coach of the Year.

Since leaving the CSU football program, Lubick has remained engaged with CSU at the College of Business by delivering curriculum on leadership. At Canvas Credit Union he is involved with community outreach and engagement. He is also heavily involved in RamStrength, an arm of the Lubick Foundation that provides assistance to cancer patients and their families.

The Rhinestone Cowboy Gala, to be held at the Ellis Ranch Event Center west of Loveland, is the seventh annual fundraising event for Elderhaus. The event will feature a live country band, catered banquet and a charity auction to raise funds for the nonprofit community program.

“Elderhaus provides positive social engagement and community-based activities each weekday for adults ranging from 24 to 104 years of age,” Tim McLemore, executive director, said in a press statement. “Caregivers are able to continue their employment or gain respite to attend to their own needs because we are here to take care of their loved ones during the work week.

“Our independent nonprofit organization could not make such a difference in the lives of adults living with dementia or other disabilities if it weren’t for the support of the community,” McLemore said.

“Elderhaus is the only nonprofit adult day program in Larimer and Weld counties that specializes in this type of care. As a charitable organization, our mission of service is not possible without the generosity of donors.”