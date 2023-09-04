Xcel Energy seeks volunteers for Day of Service

DENVER — Xcel Energy seeks volunteers to join employees and their friends and families for the company’s annual Day of Service, Sept. 8 to 9.

Day of Service was created as a tribute to victims, survivors and first responders of 9/11, as well as all those who work to keep communities and the country safe. The annual volunteer event provides an opportunity for Xcel Energy and members of the community to come together and contribute to projects that benefit local nonprofits.

“A commitment to our communities is at the core of our mission to provide safe, reliable energy every day,” Robert Kenney, president of Xcel Energy–Colorado, said in a written statement. “Our annual Day of Service is a chance to take that commitment further and come together with members of the community to build up our neighbors and clean up the environment.”

Volunteers can sign up for 43 nonprofit projects across the state. Many projects are based in the Denver metro area, with other opportunities near Alamosa, Fairplay and Grand Junction. The list includes indoor and outdoor projects, including packing meals for families in need, making ribbons to show gratitude to local veterans, and cleaning up invasive plant species and trash at a nature center. People of all ages, skill levels and abilities can contribute.

Xcel Energy’s Day of Service has taken place since 2010 and is the company’s largest volunteer effort. Last year, nearly 3,000 employees, contractors, friends, family, retirees, and customers across the eight states Xcel Energy serves contributed 9,300 hours of volunteer work. Their efforts benefited over 100 nonprofits and generated an economic impact of $280,000.

Among other accomplishments, volunteers:

Packed 250,000 meals.

Assembled 2,300 hygiene kits.

Planted more than 500 trees and native plants.

Cleaned up and treated five acres of land.

Picked up 250 bags of trash.

Learn more about Day of Service and sign up for a volunteer project.