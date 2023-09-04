Sproutin’ Up plans Bounty and Brews dinner

FORT COLLINS — A Bounty and Brews dinner will take place Oct. 14 to benefit Sproutin’ Up, a nonprofit farm.

The event will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. at Bath Garden Center and Nursery at 2000 E. Prospect Road in Fort Collins.

The event will feature six restaurants paired with six breweries for a six-course, small plate meal. Participating restaurants will be announced soon.

Live music and a silent auction will round out the evening, which will benefit Sproutin’ Up’s youth programs.

Tickets cost $120 and are available here.

Sproutin’ Up’s mission is to improve the lives of children, teens and families living in under-resourced neighborhoods in Fort Collins through farming and job-skill training.