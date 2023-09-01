Hain Celestial hires food industry vet as CFO

Hain Celestial Group chief financial officer Lee Boyce. Courtesy Hain Celestial.

BOULDER — Hain Celestial Group (Nasdaq: HAIN), parent company of long-time Boulder brand Celestial Seasonings, has hired Lee Boyce as chief financial officer, taking over for Chris Bellairs, who will remain with the company through a transition this month.

Boyce most recently held the same position at Hearthside Food Solutions, the food industry’s largest contract manufacturer and privately held bakery, according to a Hain news release.

“I’m delighted to join Hain at this exciting time in its 30-year history as a leading better-for-you company,” Boyce said in the release. “Hain has an impressive portfolio of brands with strong growth potential, and operationally the company is making advancements to realize global efficiencies and synergies needed to meet the financial targets we’re aiming to achieve long-term.”