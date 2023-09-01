CiviCO names Governor’s Fellows for this year

DENVER — Multiple people from the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado have been named to CiviCO’s Colorado Governor’s Fellowship, a program to cultivate skills of civic-minded leaders. Thirty business executives and community leaders are on the 2023-24 list.

The Colorado Governor’s Fellowship program prepares mainly private and nonprofit sector leaders for opportunities to deepen their understanding of Colorado state government and statewide public policy issues, the organization said in a press statement. CiviCO received more than 80 applicants for the program.

“I am thrilled to welcome the newest cohort of Governors Fellows through the continued partnership between CiviCO and the Colorado Governor’s Office. These fellows will gain valuable experience from this program and go on to help ensure Colorado is the best place to live, work and run or start a business,” Gov. Jared Polis said in the statement.

Fellows from the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado are:

Josh Beard — Fort Collins, Liquor Store Services Inc. (DBA Bullfrog Wine/Spirits, Mulberry Max Wine/Spirits).

— Fort Collins, Liquor Store Services Inc. (DBA Bullfrog Wine/Spirits, Mulberry Max Wine/Spirits). Sebastian Corradino — Boulder, Archway Communities.

— Boulder, Archway Communities. Elan Greenberg — Boulder, Flock Safety.

— Boulder, Flock Safety. John Karner — Greeley, formerly with the city of Greeley.

— Greeley, formerly with the city of Greeley. Katherine Wetzel — Broomfield, DaVita Inc.

CiviCO, formerly Quarterly Forum, has convened for the past 23 years leaders from across the state and across industry sectors in a non-partisan environment to strengthen connections, leadership and engagement. Since 2016, CiviCO has graduated 151 fellows who are now leading and serving predominantly across the state of Colorado.