Brother Mobile Solutions hires sales leader

WESTMINSTER — Brother Mobile Solutions Inc., a Westminster-based provider of mobile, desktop and industrial printing, labeling and safety signage, recently hired Theo Bielowicz as its director of sales.

“Bielowicz will lead efforts to expand Brother’s momentum in the transportation and logistics, warehousing and retail industries,” the company said.

Most recently Bielowicz worked as a sales leader in Honeywell International Inc.

“In order to thrive in today’s volatile economy, our customers must identify and invest in solutions to become more operationally efficient,” said Bielowicz. “I’m excited to draw on my extensive end-user and channel sales experience to deliver world-class support to existing Brother Mobile Solutions customers, while developing new customer-driven strategies to grow revenue and increase market share.”