Officials mark completion of Larimer jail expansion

FORT COLLINS – The three-year, $80 million expansion of the Larimer County Jail is finally complete.

Officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday to mark completion of the final phase of the 137,719-square-foot project at 2405 Midpoint Drive in east Fort Collins. On time and under budget, the expansion was built in three phases and is now open and operating.

Denver-based DLH Architecture and JE Dunn Construction were contracted to do the work.

The new facility enhances safety, dignity and respect for both inmates and those who work in the facility, said Larimer County Sheriff John Feyen, and is the result of the hard work of many people who worked on the project before he was elected.

“It was from the many people who came before me — I had this whole team behind me to make it work,” said Feyen. “I get to inherit this amazing building built on the vision of so many people before me.”

The new facility includes an expanded and remodeled medical facility, modernized staff facilities, and a lobby that connects the jail and Sheriff’s Administration building, which was part of the third and final construction phase. It also includes a new central utility plant and new boiler.

The expanded jail adds 156 additional dormitory-style beds for a total of 805, focuses on restorative justice, accommodates transportation better and is sized for the future, including a larger booking area, kitchen, and laundry, according to a news release issued by the county.

The jail was constructed in 1983 and has undergone several expansions and renovations since then to accommodate the county’s growing population. County officials say the expansion will reduce overcrowding and better accommodate inmates with medical or mental-health issues.