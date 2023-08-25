Defense company Boecore to expand in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS — Boecore LLC, an aerospace and defense engineering company, will expand in Colorado Springs, creating at least 620 jobs.
The expansion was announced earlier this week. The Colorado Economic Development Commission approved $7.5 million in performance-based Job Growth Incentive Tax Credits over eight years to facilitate the expansion. Boecore was referred to as Project Bullseye during the review process by the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade.
“Colorado is the premier space state, and we are thrilled to be awarded growth incentives from the State of Colorado and Colorado Springs. Because of these awards and the decision to keep Space Command here in Colorado, we’ve decided that Colorado Springs will be the continued location of our headquarters and the primary focus of our growth and investments,” Tom Dickson, president of Boecore, said in a written statement. “These incentives will help fund new infrastructure, office space, and hiring focused in Colorado and we can’t wait to get started.”
Boecore, which specializes in software solutions, systems engineering and cybersecurity. The company plans to build a large sensitive compartmented information facility, known as a SCIF, an ultra-secure building where officials and government contractors can review highly classified information.
“We are thrilled to welcome Boecore to Colorado, bringing over 620 new good-paying jobs to Colorado. We are the proud home of the innovative, robust aerospace industry and continue taking bold action to make sure Colorado remains the best place to live, work, and do business,” Gov. Jared Polis said in an announcement of the expansion.
Boecore also considered Huntsville, Alabama, and Weber County, Utah, for the expansion.
