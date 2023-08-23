Dr. Jon Anderson named president of Larimer County Dental Society

Dr. Jon Anderson

FORT COLLINS — Dr. Jon Anderson, DDS, has been named president of the Larimer County Dental Society. He’s the owner of Paragon Dental in Fort Collins.

The society is a local chapter of the Colorado Dental Association. The local chapter seeks to “promote and maintain the high clinical and ethical standards in the treatment of patients and professionalism among members,” according to a press statement from the group.

“I am excited to have this opportunity to use my experience to advocate and build on improving oral health care in our county, for patients and professionals,” Anderson said in a written statement.

Anderson’s career began after graduation from the University of Texas Health Science Center, with honors. He has practiced dentistry in Fort Collins for 17 years.