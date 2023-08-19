Nonprofits  August 19, 2023

Realities For Children provides backpacks, supplies for children in need

BizWest Staff

Realities For Children’s Back to School collection drive has provided more than 1,200 children in need with new backpacks and school supplies.

The donations came with support from more than 70 local businesses and organizations and represents a new record for the program, according to a press release.

The annual back-to-school distribution has been running for more than 25 years in Larimer County and provides resources to children who have faced abuse, neglect or are at-risk. The most-recent event was held at the Realities For Children Homebase facility on Aug. 3.

