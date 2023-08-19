Healing Warriors Program names Ray Martinez as board president

FORT COLLINS — Former Fort Collins mayor Ray Martinez has been named board president of the Healing Warriors Program, a nonprofit providing no cost, non-narcotic care to service members and their families.

Martinez is a veteran of the U.S. Army and served three terms as Fort Collins mayor. He also served on the Fort Collins City Council and is a former sergeant with the Fort Collins police department.

“As a veteran who has proudly served in the United States Army, and now as an active volunteer in the community, I am honored to announce my commitment to serve as the Chair of Healing Warriors and their mission to support fellow veterans,” Martinez said in a written statement. “Having experienced firsthand the camaraderie and dedication that comes with serving in the military, I understand the significance of answering the call to duty. It is not only our duty to serve our country, but also our duty to serve those who have bravely served alongside us. Healing Warriors provides invaluable support and resources to veterans, ensuring they receive the care and assistance they deserve.”