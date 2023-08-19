Nonprofits  August 19, 2023

A Little Help’s Pickleball, Pints, & Pies fundraiser supports older adults

BizWest Staff

LOVELAND — A Little Help, a nonprofit serving older adults in Larimer and Weld counties, will host its inaugural Pickleball, Pints, & Pies fundraiser in Loveland on Saturday, Sept. 23.

The nonprofit will host a 64-player pickleball tournament from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Picklr in Loveland and a Pints & Pies Celebration from 4 to 8 p.m.  at the Crooked Beech in Loveland. All proceeds will go to support A Little Help’s mission of connecting neighbors to help older adults thrive.

A Little Help volunteers help to provide 2000 services a year to more than 730 older adults in Larimer and Weld counties.

Tickets to both the tournament and the Pints & Pies Celebration can be purchased at https://bit.ly/PCubed23. For more information on a variety of sponsorship opportunities for Pickleballs, Pints, & Pies at the individual, family, and business level, contact Colleen Meyer at colleen@alittlehelp.org.

