Noodles franchises moving into new Southern markets

BROOMFIELD — Noodles Inc. (Nasdaq: NDLS) has inked franchise deals to move into two new markets: Dallas and Northwest Arkansas.

Paven Sandhu and her husband and business partner, Navi Sandhu, will open four new restaurants in Arkansas, while Syed Ahmad will open 20 stores in Texas.

“Noodles & Company has a strong presence in 30 states from coast to coast, but for some time we have targeted new unit development in the thriving Dallas market as well as rapidly growing Northwest Arkansas,” Noodles CEO Dave Boennighausen said in a prepared statement. “We look forward to Noodles & Co. entering these markets, along with welcoming Paven, Navi and Syed to the Noodles family. They are seasoned operators who share our team’s values and have a great track record of bringing restaurant brands to new regions.”