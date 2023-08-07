Timnath celebrates completion of community park

TIMNATH – The third and final phase of Timnath Community Park has been completed, marked Thursday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Phase 3, built by ECI Site Construction Management Inc. with a $2.415 million budget, features amenities including six pickleball courts, two tennis courts and a basketball court. A new splash pad and pavilion will open in the fall. Phase 3 completes a master plan for the 25-acre park at 5500 Summerfield Parkway that was adopted in 2015.

Timnath Town Manager Aaron Adams was joined by Mayor Mark Soukup, along with other city officials, staff, members of the Planning Commission and PROST (Park, Recreation, Open Space, Trails) Committee to celebrate the park’s completion.

The park’s new features were selected based on feedback from a resident survey, which ranked a splash pad, basketball court, pickleball court, tennis court and rentable pavilion as the top five most important.