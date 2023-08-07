Colorado, Wyoming named finalists for National Science Foundation climate competition

A joint application from Colorado and Wyoming has been selected as one of 16 finalists for the National Science Foundation’s first Regional Innovation Engines competition.

“The CO-WY Engine will create technologies and tools needed to combat global climate changes, and develop a new climate economy, locally and nationally, through: 1) identifying climate challenges, including needs in measurement, standardization, and barriers to equitable technology adoption and implementation; 2) funding and providing strategic partnering for the selected technologies, developed via use-inspired and translational research; and 3) implementing new programs that align the regional workforce,” according to a news release.

Mike Freeman, CEO of Fort Collins-based accelerator program Innosphere, is a co-lead on the local application.

“The CO-WY Engine’s approach to solving climate-related challenges through technology-driven solutions is transformative. We are leveraging regional collaboration and inclusivity at a new level to make a significant impact for our region, the U.S. and world,” Freeman said in the release.

The groups selected to participate in the NSF program will have access to a pot of $160 million over the next 10 years.

“Should the CO-WY Engine prevail as a winner in this competition, it will be a powerful catalyst in our region’s and nation’s endeavor to harness technology in the fight against climate change and toward community climate resiliency,” Freeman said in the release.