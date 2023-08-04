Nonprofits  August 4, 2023

Larimer United Way adds seven to board

BizWest Staff

FORT COLLINS — United Way of Larimer County has added seven new members to its board of directors; they join 12 returning members of the board.

New board members are:

  • Karen Wong Brown, executive director at Unified Workforce LLC.
  • Colleen DePasquale, executive director for the Estes Chamber of Commerce.
  • Kelsey Di’Astra, creative and communications manager at Foothills Unitarian Church.
  • Caesar Garduno, USDN equity, diversity and inclusion fellow at the city of Fort Collins.
  • Lee Green, vice president of contract administration at Woodward Inc.
  • Yolanda McKnight, procurement buyer at Broadcom Inc.
  • Lori Rasmussen, retired community leader.

Board members serve up to three consecutive three-year terms.

