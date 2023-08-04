Larimer United Way adds seven to board

FORT COLLINS — United Way of Larimer County has added seven new members to its board of directors; they join 12 returning members of the board.

New board members are:

Karen Wong Brown, executive director at Unified Workforce LLC.

Colleen DePasquale, executive director for the Estes Chamber of Commerce.

Kelsey Di’Astra, creative and communications manager at Foothills Unitarian Church.

Caesar Garduno, USDN equity, diversity and inclusion fellow at the city of Fort Collins.

Lee Green, vice president of contract administration at Woodward Inc.

Yolanda McKnight, procurement buyer at Broadcom Inc.

Lori Rasmussen, retired community leader.

Board members serve up to three consecutive three-year terms.