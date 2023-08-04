Larimer United Way adds seven to board
FORT COLLINS — United Way of Larimer County has added seven new members to its board of directors; they join 12 returning members of the board.
New board members are:
- Karen Wong Brown, executive director at Unified Workforce LLC.
- Colleen DePasquale, executive director for the Estes Chamber of Commerce.
- Kelsey Di’Astra, creative and communications manager at Foothills Unitarian Church.
- Caesar Garduno, USDN equity, diversity and inclusion fellow at the city of Fort Collins.
- Lee Green, vice president of contract administration at Woodward Inc.
- Yolanda McKnight, procurement buyer at Broadcom Inc.
- Lori Rasmussen, retired community leader.
Board members serve up to three consecutive three-year terms.