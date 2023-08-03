Boulder Police: Thief made off with $14K in loot from Time Warp Comics

BOULDER — Boulder Police Department investigators are searching for an unknown suspect who they say broke into Time Warp Comics during the early morning of hours Friday, July 28 and made off with $14,000 worth of comic books.

“Surveillance video shows a white vehicle—believed to be an Acura RDX—entering the parking lot and backing into a parking spot directly in front of the store,” the police said.”The suspect then got out of the car with a duffle bag and something in hand, possibly a hammer, broke the glass front door and went directly to a display case full of comic books. The suspect stuffed the comic books into the duffel bag and drove away.”

Boulder PD described the suspect as “wearing dark colored pants, a long sleeve top with hood over their head, sunglasses, white shoes, gloves, and a mask. The vehicle license plate was not visible.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 303-441-4322 and reference case number 23-7195.