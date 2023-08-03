Boulder Police: Thief made off with $14K in loot from Time Warp Comics
BOULDER — Boulder Police Department investigators are searching for an unknown suspect who they say broke into Time Warp Comics during the early morning of hours Friday, July 28 and made off with $14,000 worth of comic books.
“Surveillance video shows a white vehicle—believed to be an Acura RDX—entering the parking lot and backing into a parking spot directly in front of the store,” the police said.”The suspect then got out of the car with a duffle bag and something in hand, possibly a hammer, broke the glass front door and went directly to a display case full of comic books. The suspect stuffed the comic books into the duffel bag and drove away.”
Boulder PD described the suspect as “wearing dark colored pants, a long sleeve top with hood over their head, sunglasses, white shoes, gloves, and a mask. The vehicle license plate was not visible.”
Anyone with information is encouraged to call 303-441-4322 and reference case number 23-7195.
BOULDER — Boulder Police Department investigators are searching for an unknown suspect who they say broke into Time Warp Comics during the early morning of hours Friday, July 28 and made off with $14,000 worth of comic books.
“Surveillance video shows a white vehicle—believed to be an Acura RDX—entering the parking lot and backing into a parking spot directly in front of the store,” the police said.”The suspect then got out of the car with a duffle bag and something in hand, possibly a hammer, broke the glass front door and went directly to a display case full of comic books.…
Subscribe now to view this article.
Want to See More!?
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Premium access to the BreakingGround site plus online and print versions of all BizWest publications.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Premium access to the BreakingGround site plus online and print versions of all BizWest publications.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.