Nominations open for Boulder Rotary’s Jim Swaeby Peace Award

BOULDER — The Boulder Rotary is seeking nominations for the Jim Swaeby Peace Award.

The award recognizes a person or persons for outstanding achievement consistent with the ideals of Rotary as expressed in the Fourth Object of Rotary: “The advancement of international understanding, goodwill, and peace through a world fellowship of business and professional persons united in the ideal of service.”

The award commemorates Boulder Rotarian Jim Swaeby, “who gave of his time, talent, humor and passion to build a better world,” according to the Rotary.

Swaeby was a Peace Corps volunteer in Tonga and businessman who contributed to the community and world in numerous ways.

“In ways unseen in most cases, he carried out a life mission to ‘do an unexpected act of kindness or generosity for someone less privileged.’”

The award includes an inscribed plaque and an announcement of the award to the community through the Rotary and local newspapers.

Criteria for the award include:

An individual who lives or works in Boulder County or an organization based in Boulder County.

Someone who is making a significant contribution to building a culture of peace in the

community or throughout the world.

Someone who exemplifies the life of Jim Swaeby and Rotary’s commitment to peace.

Individuals interested in applying for the award may do so with this form. The deadline for applications is Aug. 31.