Credit Union of Colorado Foundation awards $50,000 in scholarships

Credit Union of Colorado Foundation has awarded $50,000 to the winners of its annual college scholarship program.

The foundation awarded 10 students with a $5,000 annual scholarship, totaling $50,000 in tuition assistance for the 2023/2024 school year.

“We are thrilled to provide financial support to college students from communities throughout Colorado,” Kamela Pancroft, board chair of the Credit Union of Colorado Foundation, said in a written statement. “This year’s recipients are high achievers academically while also giving back to their schools and greater communities through their dedicated service to volunteering. There’s no doubt they will make a lasting positive impact in their careers and communities.”

Scholarship eligibility was extended to students who are Colorado residents enrolled in, or scheduled to enter, an accredited college or university as an undergraduate taking at least 12 credit hours per semester. Candidates were required to maintain a minimum 3.5 grade-point average on a 4.0 scale in high school or during the previous 12 months as a college undergraduate and demonstrate an active commitment to volunteer activities and community service at their school or in their local community.

This year’s scholarship winners included: