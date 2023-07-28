Johnstown doc wants your spine to be fine

2023 Women of Distinction – Health Care

For Dr. Jane Brewer, owner of Precision Chiropractic in Johnstown, the goal is get patients to go from “I’ve tried everything” into “I wish I had found you sooner.”

She defined her business as “not your traditional chiropractic clinic” because it specializes in upper cervical care. On the clinic’s website, she wrote that “our focus is directed toward the underlying instability of the spinal system, which is often the root cause of many secondary conditions such as headaches, migraines, neck and back pain, numbness, tingling and vertigo. When people are experiencing health issues, the spine is often overlooked as a potential underlying cause. This is unfortunate since the spine protects the most vital organ in your body – your brainstem and spinal cord. If your brain is not able to properly communicate with the tissues and organs of your body due to a spinal misalignment, then a loss of function (and of course pain and discomfort) can result. … We help people from all over Northern Colorado and beyond not only feel better in the short-term but regain their quality of life for the long run.”

Brewer is one of 60 chiropractors worldwide who has an advanced degree called a Diplomate in Chiropractic Craniocervical Junction Procedures. She completed that education during the COVID-19 pandemic when many of the courses were online instead of the normal in-person classes.

When not at her clinic, Brewer volunteers with Loveland Habitat for Humanity, and serves on the Women Build board of directors. She also has led trips to Guatemala through Precision Serves, in which doctors give chiropractic service to people in need.

Brewer enjoys time with her family, skiing, mountain biking, hiking, concerts and good coffee.

Before coming to her practice in 2014, she was an intern at Upper Surgical Chiropractic of Georgia.

“For me, starting a business has been a labor of love for sure,” she said in a 2021 interview with Shoutout Colorado. “It takes some long days and sleepless nights to make everything work – especially in the beginning when I found myself wearing many hats. I wouldn’t say it has been easy, but I would say it has been fulfilling. There are days now when I walk into my clinic and say to myself ‘I made this!’ and that really is an incredible feeling.”

She said she hopes to add other providers “so that I can have a bit more freedom in my personal life.”