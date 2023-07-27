Cerapedics grows HQ to accommodate more manufacturing, R&D
WESTMINSTER — Cerapedics Inc., a Westminster-based medical science company that has created a novel bone graft technology platform, is nearly doubling its headquarters space in Westminster to increase its manufacturing and research and development capacity.
The company, whose products include the i-FACTOR bone graft for cervical spinal fusion, is adding about 21,600 to the facility on Dover Street, which will total about 60,000 square feet after the expansion, Cerapedics told BizWest in an email.
Cerapedics did not specify the cost of the project but said that the firm “invested millions of dollars in this expansion.”
The company said it “has hired more than 100 employees in Colorado in the past five years and plans to hire another 60 Colorado-based employees by the end of 2024.” New hires will fill roles in commercial functions, R&D, operations and other key support areas.
In total, Cerapedics has 240 workers around the globe, 116 of whom are in Colorado.
“Since the launch of i-FACTOR, we have seen a continuous increase in its use in spinal fusion. We are committed to supporting the needs of surgeons and their patients by expanding our facility,” Cerapedics CEO Valeska Schroede said in a prepared statement. “We are fortunate to be based in Colorado and to recruit from the area’s experienced, innovation-focused talent pool as we prepare to launch our next-generation product.”
