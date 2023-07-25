Environment  July 25, 2023

Free tickets available for Confluence, Net Zero Cities events

BizWest Staff

LOVELAND — A limited number of free admission tickets are available for Wednesday’s Confluence — Colorado Water Conference and Net Zero Cities events.

The combined BizWest events begin with the water conference in the morning and continue in the afternoon with Net Zero Cities, a conference to discuss environmental sustainability.

The Walton Family Foundation and the Community Foundation of Northern Colorado have made a few tickets available at no cost. Twenty-five of those tickets remain.

People interested in attending courtesy of the two foundations can contact Drew Giffin from the BizWest staff, dgiffin@bizwest.com, who will provide an entrance code.

The day’s events begin at 7:30 a.m. with registration. The full schedule can be found here.  For-sale tickets also are still available at the late-entry price of $85 for all day or $59 for either Confluence or Net Zero Cities.

The event is at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Loveland Hotel and Conference Center, 4705 Clydesdale Parkway in Loveland.

