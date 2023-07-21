Colorado jobs market remained healthy in June, unemployment flat
DENVER — Colorado is in the midst of the longest sub-3% unemployment rate streak of the past five years.
The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained flat from May to June at 2.8%, according to figures released Friday by the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.
“June marks the 14th straight month that the state’s unemployment rate has been below 3%,” CDLE principal economist Ryan Gedney said. “That is the longest such streak since the 17-month period spanning late 2016 to early 2018.”
Nationally, the jobless rate fell from 3.7% to 3.6% between May and June.
The non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose in June in all four counties in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, but Gedney said that shouldn’t be a major concern.
Boulder County’s rate rose to 3.1% from 2.5% in May; Broomfield County 3.2% from 2.7%, Larimer County 3% from 3.4%; and Weld County 3.5% from 2.9%.
“This is pretty typical at this point in the year” when the jobless rate isn’t adjusted for the season, Gedney said.
CLDE expects to release seasonally adjusted data for Colorado’s metropolitan areas, which include Boulder, Greeley and Fort Collins, in the coming weeks.
The Centennial State’s job participation rate was flat month-over-month at 68.7% in June, besting the national rate of 62.6%, also flat in June.
Over the year, the average workweek for all Colorado employees on private nonfarm payrolls increased from 33.2 to 33.3 hours, while average hourly earnings grew from $34.23 to $35.27, ahead of the national average of $33.58, according to CDLE.
DENVER — Colorado is in the midst of the longest sub-3% unemployment rate streak of the past five years.
The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained flat from May to June at 2.8%, according to figures released Friday by the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.
“June marks the 14th straight month that the state’s unemployment rate has been below 3%,” CDLE principal economist Ryan Gedney said. “That is the longest such streak since the 17-month period spanning late 2016 to early 2018.”
Nationally, the jobless rate fell from 3.7% to 3.6% between May and June.
The non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose in June…
Subscribe now to view this article.
Want to See More!?
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Premium access to the BreakingGround site plus online and print versions of all BizWest publications.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Premium access to the BreakingGround site plus online and print versions of all BizWest publications.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.