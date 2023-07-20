Backpacker’s Pantry hires new director of marketing

Chris Dickerson

BOULDER — Backpacker’s Pantry, a family-owned maker of gourmet adventure meals, and Astronaut Foods, which sells freeze-dried astronaut ice cream, has hired Chris Dickerson as its new director of marketing.

Dickerson has a background in brand strategy and digital marketing in the outdoor industry. He’s worked with outdoor brands including Hydro Flask, Sea to Summit, Whistler Blackcomb, REI, Therm-a-Rest, MSR, evo, and Zumiez.

“We are thrilled to add Chris to the family,” Duane Primozich, CEO of Backpacker’s Pantry, said in a press statement. “Beyond his deep experience in the outdoor industry and his exceptional vocational acumen, he is a perfect cultural fit. He shares our core values and embraces our core purpose of service to our people and the planet.”

Dickerson will be responsible for developing and implementing marketing strategies that align with Backpacker’s Pantry and Astronaut Foods business objectives. His primary focus will be on enhancing brand awareness, expanding customer engagement, and driving revenue growth.

“I’m very excited to join Backpacker’s Pantry and Astronaut Foods, two brands that have such a rich history and essentially created the freeze-dried food category in the outdoor industry and outer space,” said Dickerson. “Backpacker’s Pantry and Astro have a strong commitment to quality, and sustainability to serve our people, the planet, and our customers. I look forward to working closely with the team to develop innovative marketing initiatives that resonate with our target audience and drive the company’s success.”Outside of work, Dickerson can be found hiking, camping, and skiing in and around the Pacific Northwest. He also serves on the marketing communications committee of the Washington National Park Fund.