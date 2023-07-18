Crosswinds at Arista affordable-housing community breaks ground today

BROOMFIELD — Crosswinds at Arista, an affordable-housing community that’s spent the past several years moving through planning phases, is set to break ground today.

The project will create 159 new affordable homes — 54 one-bedroom, 84 two-bedroom, and 21 three-bedroom units — for households earning 60% or less of Broomfield’s area median income.

Developer Gorman & Co. is celebrating the groundbreaking with a ceremony at 1 p.m. at 11697 Destination Drive.

“We are incredibly thankful to have had the opportunity to create Crosswinds at Arista in partnership with Broomfield, the Broomfield Housing Alliance, and the Colorado Division of Housing,” Gorman Colorado market president Kimball Crangle said in a prepared statement. “Crosswinds at Arista is a response to the goals laid out by the Broomfield Housing Advisory Committee and will expand the spectrum of housing options available in the Arista neighborhood.”