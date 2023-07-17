7 new members join United Way of Larimer County board

United Way of Larimer County. Source: United Way screenshot

FORT COLLINS – Seven new members have joined the 12 returning members on United Way of Larimer County’s board of directors.

The new members include: Colleen DePasquale, executive director of the Estes Chamber of Commerce; Kelsey Di’Astra, creative and communications manager at Foothills Unitarian Church; Caesar Garduno, Urban Sustainability Directors Network equity, diversity and inclusion fellow at the city of Fort Collins; Lee Green, vice president for contract administration at Woodward; Yolanda McKnight, procurement buyer at Broadcom; Lori Rasmussen, a retired community leader; and Karen Wong Brown, executive director at Unified Workforce.

“We’re thrilled to welcome seven new members with such incredible backgrounds, experiences, and expertise to the board of directors at United Way of Larimer County,” Kelly McBartlett, who is chairing the board for 2023-24, said in a prepared statement. “We’re always looking toward the future and finding ways to ensure we’re meeting people in the places they live with the resources and access they need to thrive. With our existing board members and everyone who is joining, we’re excited for the future of Larimer County.”

Board members may serve up to three consecutive three-year terms. The organization recruits for the board of directors and board committees each spring to begin their terms on July 1.

“United Way has been instrumental to the growth of my nonprofit organization, Unified Workforce,” said Wong Brown. “Now I want to give back to the United Way in different ways such as serving on the board. United Way is a place where we can bring multicultural communities together with a shared vision and goal.”Returning members of the board include McBartlett, a broker and partner at The Group Inc. Real Estate; incoming chair Anne Folk, vice president for human resources at Nutrien Ag Solutions; treasurer Stephen West, a partner at Chapel & Collins LLC; secretary Tegan Camden, chief operations officer at SummitStone Health Partners; community impact committee chair Barbara Walton, a retired certified public accountant at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP; Alexis Kennedy, an assistant professor for public policy and administration at Colorado State University; Amy Kolczak, senior associate general counsel for UCHealth; Dawn Paepke, senior specialist for community health and engagement at Kaiser Permanente Colorado; Jason Damweber, Estes Park assistant town administrator; Joni Friedman, a retired consultant at Skillful | Markle Foundation; Laura Jo Washle Bhimani, a broker and associate/partner at The Group Inc. Real Estate; and Linda Hoffmann, a retired manager for Larimer County government.