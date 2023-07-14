Ten to be recognized as Women of Distinction

Ten women from Northern Colorado will be recognized with this year’s Women of Distinction awards, a BizWest program to acknowledge the contributions of female leaders in the region.

The 10, selected by previous recipients of the award, represent multiple categories of business and nonprofit activity.

The awards will be given out at an 11:30 a.m. luncheon on Aug. 9 at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Loveland Hotel and Conference Center. Early-bird ticket pricing of $60 is still available. Tickets can be purchased here.

The 10 winners this year and their categories are: