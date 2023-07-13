Thunder in the Rockies motorcycle rally rides off into sunset
LOVELAND — Thunder Mountain Harley-Davidson, the organizers of the Thunder in the Rockies motorcycle rally, have decided not to continue the annual event this year or beyond.
“We have had a blast creating 17 years of epic memories and connections with our community while hosting Thunder in the Rockies,” Thunder Mountain co-owner Katie Tuchschmidt said in a prepared statement. “The decision to retire Thunder in the Rockies was difficult and emotional. We are excited to continue some traditions from Thunder in the Rockies — such as giving away a Harley-Davidson motorcycle during the Realities Ride & Rally.”
Thunder Mountain said the annual rally, which launched in 2005, drew as many as 60,000 riders at its peak.
Thunder Mountain director of marketing and events Jill Almirall told BizWest in an email that the decision to retire the rally was in part due to challenges related to “rising costs of labor and production, as well as surrounding construction limiting the land/infrastructure necessary to support the event logistically.”
While the Harley dealership’s premier annual event might be gone, Thunder Mountain said it “will continue to feed the passion for riding and camaraderie in the local biker community through future large-scale events.”
