Developer proposes mixed-use project on Monroe school site

LOVELAND — The lockers are empty, classrooms cleaned out and the cafeteria now a mid-day destination of the past. Monroe Elementary has taught its last cadre of students. And the building will be razed.

Developer United Property Development LLC of Minneapolis and Denver bought the 6.61-acre property from the Thompson School District for $6 million. Through Fort Collins-based architectural firm Kimley Horn and Associates Inc., the developer has submitted a request for rezoning and redevelopment of the property into multifamily housing and commercial entities.

While the plan is not detailed enough to know exactly how the site along U.S. Highway 34 and east of North Monroe Avenue will look, it does not include the existing school, said Troy Bliss, senior planner with the city of Loveland. As many mature trees as possible will be preserved, he said.

United would like the property to be rezoned from R3e, which permits schools, to a planned unit development or PUD. The north and east portions — 5.25 acres — would be developed into multifamily residential consisting of no more than 275 units, down from the originally proposed 288. The 1.36 acres on the south along U.S. 34 would be developed as commercial.

Documents on file with the city say that maximum building height would be 80 feet but the developer has since lowered that to 75 feet, Bliss said. Small-format stores including drive throughs are envisioned for the commercial piece with an eye toward businesses that might be useful for the residents of the neighboring apartments. Residential and commercial would, to some degree, share parking because peak uses would be on opposite points of the daily clock, with residential using parking at night and commercial during the day.

The property is surrounded by residential on the west, a preschool and Zion Lutheran Church on the north, and preschool and the Goodwill Industries facility on the east. Commercial interests exist along U.S. 34 to the south.

A neighborhood meeting was held in late May, and review by the city Planning Commission will occur July 24. The City Council will also review the proposal.

As for Monroe students, a reconfigured Conrad Ball Middle School will become a K-8 school starting this fall. Monroe and Mary Blair students will join Conrad Ball students in that location.