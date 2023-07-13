 July 13, 2023

Boulder Chamber, Bolder Young Professionals to host disc golf throwdown

BizWest Staff

BOULDER — The Boulder Chamber and its Bolder Young Professionals program are hosting a disc golf throwdown event starting at 4 p.m. on Aug. 3 at Harlow Platts Disc Golf Course, 1360 Gillaspie Drive, Boulder.

The event is free for Boulder Chamber of Commerce members, and, according to a news release, will provide an opportunity to meet “new people in an outdoor setting with friendly competition, food, drinks, prizes and giveaways.”

