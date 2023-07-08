Human Bean raises money for The Arc of Larimer County

FORT COLLINS — Human Bean Northern Colorado will donate 10% of sales made at a Fort Collins location on July 25 to The Arc of Larimer County, an advocacy organization that protects the rights of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Representatives from The Arc of Larimer County will serve as guest baristas from 9-11 a.m., July 25, at the 1822 S. College Ave. location.

The Human Bean’s Guest Barista Day program connects nonprofits to customers, helping to raise money for those in need around Northern Colorado. Nonprofits interested in applying for the Guest Barista program can apply at thehumanbean.com/noco/community-bean/guest-barista/.