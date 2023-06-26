Boulder ad agency Made Movement closes doors

BOULDER — Made Movement LLC, a Boulder advertising/marketing agency, has closed its doors.

Made Movement, created in 2012, closed a week or two ago. Jessica Ortwein, listed on LinkedIn as a vice president and brand director for the agency, posted the closure notice but did not give an exact date.

The company listed an address with the Secretary of State of 200 Pearl St. and listed Xandra Ess as registered agent. She is chief operating officer and partner, according to LinkedIn.

The agency was created in 2012. Among its trade names was Made Collection, and it sometimes referred to itself as Made Agency. Websites connected to the company, heymade.com and mademovement.com, were either inactive or parked. Its Facebook page has been largely inactive since 2018. While staff totals prior to closure were not known as of today, Facebook did show a 2018 staff photo with 15 people in it, while online databases list the company as employing 40 or more individuals.

Ess and David Schiff, also a founder, both were formerly part of Crispin Porter + Bogusky, another Boulder advertising agency that relocated to Denver in 2021. Neither responded to requests for comment, although a message from Ess said she was traveling.

Ortwein referred questions to Ess. She posted on LinkedIn that the closure was difficult, “But honestly, I feel grateful. This was the hardest job I’ve ever had, and I did the best work of my career while in it. I learned that I can learn anything. And that cracking the tough relationships will never get old.

“Our team was bonkers talented, insatiably curious, and uniformly allergic to shortcuts. We got to tell big stories with big clients, coax the power out of emerging brands, and find beautiful ways to make the dry stuff worthwhile. We’ll know each other for always, and I know I’m better for it,” she wrote.

Among the clients that the agency served over the years were Under Armour Freedom, Upside, Clayton Homes, California Pizza Kitchen, Caribou Coffee and Vail Resorts.