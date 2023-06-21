Women in Business  June 21, 2023

University of Colorado system names Sharma as treasurer

BizWest Staff
2021 aerial view of Boulder and the CU Boulder campus. (Photo by Glenn Asakawa/University of Colorado)

DENVER — Usha Sharma is the University of Colorado system’s new treasurer, succeeding the retiring Dan Wilson.

Sharma’s resume includes stints as the Denver Board of Water Commissioners’ treasurer and senior management positions at the Molson Coors Beverage Co., according to a CU news release. She is a graduate of CU Denver. 

“It is wonderful to return to CU and serve my alma mater knowing how important its financial stability is to the Colorado economy,” Sharma said in the release. “This is a critical role that helps support all facets of CU’s mission, and I am grateful to have an opportunity to give back and serve the university after it has done so much for me.”

