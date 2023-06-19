Urban Land Institute to review, report on University Hill revitalization
BOULDER — The Boulder Community Vitality Department has received the Urban Land Institute Technical Advisory Panel program to explore revitalization efforts on University Hill, particularly redevelopment strategies for the city-owned 14th Street surface parking lot.
A public presentation of the ULI technical advisory panel’s findings will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. on Thursday at The Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St.
The city had requested that the Urban Land Institute address how the 14th Street surface parking lot could best be redeveloped to solve broader challenges on University Hill, including safety, crime, connectivity, and economic vibrancy. The presentation on Thursday will outline the panel’s key findings and recommendations.
“We eagerly anticipate hearing from these experts in land use about their ideas for charting a course toward the next chapter in the long and colorful history of the University Hill commercial district,” Cris Jones, director of the city Community Vitality Department, said in a written statement. “With two new hotels and a conference center coming soon, this is an incredible opportunity to learn from experts with fresh eyes about how they would envision an even more positive future for The Hill.”
