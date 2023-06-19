DOLA to open applications for infrastructure grant program

Colorado’s state Capitol building in Denver. BizWest file photo

DENVER — The Department of Local Affairs will open its grant-making process for its Nonprofit Infrastructure Grant Program on July 5 and permit applications until Aug. 31.

The grant program is directed at small, community-based nonprofits that serve areas historically underrepresented, underserved, or under-resourced.

To fit the “small” definition, nonprofits need to have annual budgets of between $150,000 and $2 million. They should have been affected by the infrastructure aftermath of COVID-19. Grants are not for programming but are to be used for planning, professional development for board and staff, technology, and so forth.

The Nonprofit Infrastructure Grant was created after Colorado House Bill 22-1356 was signed into law on June 3, 2022, to help communities with limited access to state and federal funding and those impacted and disproportionately impacted by the pandemic. The emphasis on infrastructure and capacity building will help small nonprofits build critical staff and boards. A total of $33.1 million in grants will be awarded with selected organizations awarded up to $100,000.

To apply, applicants should contact their geographically-appointed Regional Access Partner directly for technical assistance and to learn more about the process, criteria and funding.

For more information about the program and to find a regional access partner, visit here.