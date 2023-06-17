State seeks grant applications from small nonprofits

DENVER — The Colorado Department of Local Affairs seeks applicants for the Nonprofit Infrastructure Grant Program, a statewide grant program for small, community-based, nonprofit organizations providing services to communities that have historically been underrepresented, underserved or under-resourced.

DOLA, through the Regional Access Partners Network, seeks small nonprofit applicants, with annual budgets between $150,000 and $2,000,000, that have been affected by the infrastructure aftermath of COVID-19. The grants are not for programming but are targeted toward strategic planning, professional development for board and staff, technology, and other needs.

The application will open on July 5 and close on Aug. 31.

The grant program was created after the Colorado House Bill 22-1356 was signed into law on June 3, 2022, to help underrepresented communities with limited access to state and federal funding and those impacted and disproportionately impacted by the pandemic. The emphasis on infrastructure and capacity building is designed to help small nonprofits build critical staff and boards, while providing funds to proactively invest in the organization’s makeup. The grant is designed for nonprofits in historically-marginalized communities that need more foundational help.

The program will award $33.1 million in grants, with selected organizations awarded up to $100,000.

“The NPI grant is an incredible opportunity for infrastructure and capacity building that will support the state’s small nonprofit community,” Kodi Johnson, program manager at the Department of Local Affairs, said in a written statement. “DOLA is urging qualifying organizations across the state to apply and continue to deepen the impact that nonprofits and their donors have on supporting historically underrepresented, underserved or under-resourced Coloradans.”

Applicants should contact their geographically appointed Regional Access Partner directly for technical assistance and to learn more about the process, criteria and funding.

Organizations must provide a Unique Entity ID number from the federal government and meet the eligibility requirements. Applications are submitted directly through one of the eight Regional Access Partners, determined by the location of the organization’s headquarters. Funding is allocated for infrastructure needs only. Grant awardees will be notified by their RAP by Jan. 31, 2024.

For more information about the program and to find a geographically appointed RAP, visit dlg.colorado.gov/nonprofit-infrastructure-grant-program.