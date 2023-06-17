BizWest 500 — 2023 The region's largest, fastest-growing and most-innovative companies.

BizWest recently conducted an event to celebrate the IQ Awards, honoring the “Innovation Quotient” among the region’s companies, as well as the Mercury 100 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado. Profiles of the IQ winners, as well as select profiles of Mercury 100 companies, were included in the June print edition of BizWest.

Featuring:

Mercury 100, Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado’s 100 fastest-growing private companies.

50 top public-sector employers.

25 public companies.

25 highest-paid executives (from public companies).

300 of the region’s largest private-sector employers.

IQ Awards Profiles:

Goodie Bag Food Co.: Goodie Bag pairs eaters with producers

Kokopelli Outdoor Inc.: Kokopelli produces lightweight, standup paddle board

Naranjo Civil Constructors Inc.: Naranjo harnesses drones to improve engineering

Prometheus Materials Inc.: Prometheus sets stage for green future of concrete

Mercury 100 Profiles:

Vergent rides wave of growth post-pandemic

A Spice of Life Catering + Events rebounds

Ag Pro Environmental Services grows with its clients

Colorado Iron and Metal: no sign of slowing

Focus on multi-channel distribution a boost for Wishgarden