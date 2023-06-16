Outdoor Industry Association launches clean-materials coalition
BOULDER — The Outdoor Industry Association, a Boulder-based trade group, has launched the Clean Chemistry and Materials Coalition, which it describes as “a comprehensive program, working group, and consulting service to provide OIA members with strategies, scalable action plans, and solutions for thoughtfully phasing out (polyfluoroalkyl substances or PFAs) and other harmful chemicals from their products and guide members through complicated sustainability regulations across the country.”
The coalition is designed to support outdoor retailers, brands, manufacturers and distributors, OIA said in a news release.
“The central purpose of the program is to help OIA members balance financial and product management risks while eliminating and replacing materials, delivering transparency to supply chain, recycling, and emission disclosures,” the association said. “It will also inform members of future chemical and sustainability compliance laws and regulations that are likely to impact the outdoor industry.”
