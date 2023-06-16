Loveland youth shelter project wins $4.7M from the state

LOVELAND — The Colorado Department of Local Affairs has awarded $4.7 million to a group of community groups planning to build and launch a Northern Colorado overnight shelter and daytime drop-in center for youth and young adults ages15 to 20.

The shelter will be located at 814 E. 16th St. in Loveland, the former site of Thompson School District’s Monroe Early Childhood Center.

Project partners include the Thompson School District, Poudre School District, the Matthews House, Thompson Education Foundation, Larimer County and several other local nonprofit organizations. The shelter will be operated by the Matthews House.

“We are deeply honored to be part of this exceptional project as the lead operator of the NoCo Regional Youth Shelter,” Matthews House executive director Nicole Armstrong said in a prepared statement. “As a youth service provider for the past 17 years, we understand the unique needs and vulnerabilities of the youth. We will support the immediate shelter needs and provide essential services, including education, employment assistance, and life skills training.

“Our primary goal is to create an inclusive and empowering space where youth and young adults can find stability, guidance, and resources to help them overcome challenges and build a brighter future,” she added. “Collaboration and partnership have been and will continue to be central to our work. By leveraging the expertise and resources of our partners, we aim to create a network of support that extends beyond the shelter walls and empowers youth to thrive in all areas of their lives and our communities.”