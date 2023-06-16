Berg Hill Greenleaf Ruscitti launches ‘Builders Bootcamp’

BOULDER — Berg Hill Greenleaf Ruscitti LLP is launching “Builders Bootcamp,” a four-part seminar series focused on project collaboration, contract negotiations, risk mitigation and strategies for the arbitration hearing room. The curriculum is created for owners, developers, contractors, subcontractors, designers and engineers.

The sessions include:

Collaborating to Minimize Risk.

Negotiating Fair Contracts for All Parties.

What to do When a Project Goes Bad.

War Stories from the Arbitration Hearing Room.

The series’ first session, Collaborating to Minimize Risk, will occur Thursday, July 6, from 8-10 a.m. at TPC Colorado in Berthoud.

“During the execution of a project, parties can become entrenched in the process of sending notices and protecting contract rights, often leading to a dysfunctional construction team,” according to a press release.

Attendees will learn about ways that owners, general contractors, subcontractors, designers and engineers, can partner in a collaborative environment to maintain project timelines and effectively mitigate risk and potential litigation while protecting individual contract rights.

Builders Bootcamp was created by founding and managing partner Giovanni Ruscitti, who speaks nationally on collaboration and risk management, as well as best practices for arbitration and litigation related to construction law.

Joining him are equity partners and construction group leads Sally Piskun and Jack Storti.

Piskun assists owners, contractors, subcontractors and suppliers in connection with a wide variety of projects, with a particular emphasis on engineering, procurement and construction contracts and master service agreements.

Storti advises contractors, subcontractors, suppliers, owners, developers and design professionals with drafting and negotiating contracts for a variety of projects and delivery models, including EPC, design-build, construction manager-at-risk and design-bid-build.

Builders Bootcamp is presented in partnership with BizWest.

Learn more about Builders Bootcamp at: https://bhgrlaw.com/builders-bootcamp/