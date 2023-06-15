BizWest conducts ‘A Day in the Life of Downtown Greeley’ Friday

GREELEY — BizWest on Friday will conduct “A Day in the Life of Downtown Greeley,” part of a multi-year project to chronicle life in the downtowns of Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley.

The project will generate stories about businesses, people and development trends in the city. Reporters, photographers and videographers will venture throughout downtown, seeking stories and images. Content will be presented on a website and print magazine in the coming weeks, with articles, videos, slideshows and interactive maps.

“Downtowns have amazing stories to tell, from small restaurants and retailers to shoppers and residents, as well as challenges and opportunities,” said Christopher Wood, BizWest editor and publisher. “This project will send us into the hearts of the many cities in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado. Downtown Greeley’s ongoing revival makes it a perfect place for us to launch this ambitious project.”

BizWest will have a booth set up on 9th Street Plaza beginning at 7:30 a.m., with a camera to capture video interviews with downtown stakeholders, business owners, shoppers and diners.

BizWest reporters will visit a selection of businesses to prepare feature articles on the businesses and the people behind them.

Members of the public can also contribute photos or videos via social media, using the #adayinthelifeofdowntown hashtag. Submitted photos and videos might be included online and/or in print.

BizWest will conduct A Day in the Life of Downtown Fort Collins in the fall, with other cities to be featured in 2024 and beyond.