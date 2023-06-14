Pretty Brainy to host farming event for teen girls at Garden Sweet Farm

FORT COLLINS — Pretty Brainy, a nonprofit organization that provides hands-on science and math learning experiences for girls, is hosting an event Thursday at Garden Sweet Farm in Fort Collins that is “an opportunity for girls ages 13 to 18 to roll up their sleeves, experience the workings of an organic farm, and learn the value of choosing and consuming food grown close to where they live,” the group said in a news release.

The Sweet Retreat event will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m at 719 W. Willox Lane.

“For many young people, climate change has triggered a growing sense of ‘eco-anxiety,’ or fear of pending environmental doom, according to the American Psychiatric Association,” the release said. “Heidi Olinger, founder of Pretty Brainy, sees the Sweet Retreat program as a positive step that girls can take to connect with the earth, practice community giving, and work first-hand with professional women.”

The register, visit https://prettybrainy.com/the-sweet-retreat/.