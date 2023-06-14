More-detailed engineering study recommends keeping at least one hangar
LOVELAND — An additional and more-detailed engineering study of the three hangars leased to private aircraft operators at the Northern Colorado Regional Airport concludes that one should be saved, one could be saved and third should be decommissioned.
Knott Laboratory LLC, with a Fort Collins office, conducted the study at the request of the regional airport commission after pilots objected to a less-rigorous engineering assessment that resulted in an order in March to decommission hangars A, B and C due to safety and liability concerns. The liability issues were discussed in an executive session, followed by a vote to decommission.
Pilots sought to overturn the decision or at least salvage use of some of the hangar space because of the limited availability along the Front Range of hangars for private planes.
The Knott report was given to the airport commission Friday and is on the agenda for the commission’s meeting Thursday. Airport staff has asked for direction from the commission on how to proceed.
Specifically, the report concludes that Hangar A, the oldest at about 57 years, fails to meet the International Building Code’s guidance that would permit repairs if the restoration could be accomplished for less than 50% of the pre-damage market value. Hangar A had spaces for eight planes.
Hangar B, with space for 10 planes, was built in 1974. It could be repaired at a cost of about $115,315 and could be replaced for a cost of $258,250. Engineers recommended not repairing it because of its limited size.
Hangar C, the largest at 20 spaces, was built in 1977. Repairs for it were estimated at $89,212 and were recommended.
The airport commission meets Thursday, 3:30 p.m., in the airport conference room, 4900 Earhart Road.
