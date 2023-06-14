Larimer students contribute nearly $170K to charity

Cutline: Larimer County students celebrate the end of their Give Next campaign that resulted in nearly $170,000 contributed to nonprofits. Courtesy Bohemian Foundation

FORT COLLINS — Students from 29 middle and high schools in the Estes Park, Poudre and Thompson school districts have awarded $169,875 to 39 Larimer County nonprofits. The awards represent the conclusion of the Give Next program, in which students design and manage their own grantmaking programs.

As described by the program, “Give Next is a school-based program that uses grantmaking as a tool to shift power to youth, build understanding of complex social issues and connect youth to each other and their community. Through the program, businesses, foundations and individuals become classroom donors by providing each school with $5,000 to award to Larimer County nonprofits. Students work together to identify community needs, choose a focus area, create a mission statement, research nonprofits, review grant applications and make funding decisions.” Students also organize their own fundraisers.

This year’s recipients of the student grants are:

Estes Park School District — ISAAC of Northern Colorado, Estes Park Learning Place, Sexual Assault Victim Advocate Center, ChildSafe Colorado.

Poudre School District

Blevins Middle School — 3Hopeful Hearts, LAUNCH: Community Through Skateboarding, The Avery Center.

Boltz Middle School — Cor Defense, The Crawford Child Advocacy Center.

Cache La Poudre Middle IB World School — Sexual Assault Victim Advocate Center, ChildSafe Colorado, The Crawford Child Advocacy Center.

Centennial High School — Growing Stars, Wildlands Restoration Volunteers.

Fort Collins High School — FoCo Café, Sproutin’ Up Corporation.

Fossil Ridge High School — ChildSafe Colorado, Larimer County Partners Inc.

Kinard Core Knowledge Middle School — The Ember Alliance, Coalition for the Poudre River Watershed, Big Thompson Watershed.

Lesher Middle IB World School — Sexual Assault Victim Advocate Center, ChildSafe Colorado, SNAPP!

Lincoln Middle IB World School — Crossroads Safehouse, Alternatives to Violence, ChildSafe Colorado.

Polaris Expeditionary Learning School — Sexual Assault Victim Advocate Center, The Avery Center.

Poudre Community Academy — Healing Warriors Program, 3Hopeful Hearts, Alternatives to Violence, Alliance for Suicide Prevention of Larimer County, Homeward Alliance.

Poudre High School — Meals on Wheels, Foster and Adoptive Families of Larimer County, Teaching Tree Early Childhood Learning Center, Alliance for Suicide Prevention of Larimer County.

Preston Middle School — ChildSafe Colorado, SNAPP!, 3Hopeful Hearts.

PSD Global Academy — McBackpack Inc., Food Bank for Larimer County, Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

Rocky Mountain High School — Healing Warriors Program, Hearts & Horses, Outreach Fort Collins, 3Hopeful Hearts.

Webber Middle School — Crossroads Safehouse, Alternatives to Violence, CASA of Larimer County.

Wellington High School — ChildSafe Colorado, Hearts & Horses.

Wellington Middle School — Crossroads Safehouse, Alternatives to Violence.

Thompson School District

Berthoud High School — Homeward Alliance, House of Neighborly Service, Family Housing Network of Fort Collins, Food Bank for Larimer County, Outreach Fort Collins, Vindeket Foods.

Conrad Ball Middle School — ChildSafe Colorado, Foster and Adoptive Families of Larimer County, Alliance for Suicide Prevention of Larimer County.

High Plains School — Crossroads Safehouse, The Crawford Child Advocacy Center, Cor Defense.

Loveland High School — Alternatives to Violence, Cor Defense, The Avery Center.

Lucile Erwin Middle School — Heart J Center for Experiential Learning at Sylvan Dale Ranch, Colorado Kids Create.

Mountain View High School — Hearts & Horses, Healing Warriors Program, Alliance for Suicide Prevention of Larimer County, Family Housing Network of Fort Collins.

Riverview PK-8 School — Alliance for Suicide Prevention of Larimer County, Family Housing Network of Fort Collins, SNAPP!, Thompson Education Foundation.

Thompson Valley High School — FoCo Café, House of Neighborly Service, Food Bank for Larimer County.

Turner Middle School — RamStrength (Lubick Foundation).

Walt Clark Middle School — The Ember Alliance, FoCo Cafe.