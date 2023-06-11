Somalogic taps interim CFO, searches for permanent accounting exec

BOULDER — SomaLogic Inc. (Nasdaq: SLGC) has hired Eliot Lurier as its interim chief financial officer as the company searches for a permanent replacement for former CFO Shaun Blakeman, who left the company last week.

The Boulder life-sciences firm develops platforms to read thousands of proteins in a patient’s blood or urine sample that may signal illnesses or future health conditions and suggest potential treatments via machine learning.

SomaLogic has played a game of musical chairs in its C-suite of late with Adam Taich, the firm’s former chief business officer and executive vice president of life sciences, stepping into the role of interim CEO in March, taking over from Roy Smythe, who left the company.

Lurier will report to Taich, SomaLogic said.

Laurier appears to specialize in interim accounting executive roles, having recently served as such for Tenax Therapeutics and Mustang Bio Inc., media reports show.

“The Board and I are pleased to welcome Eliot, a seasoned finance executive with over 35 years of experience in the life sciences industry, as we execute our permanent CFO search. We remain committed to accelerating our impact in the growing field of proteomics as we embark on our next phase of commercial growth while maintaining fiscal discipline,” Taich said in a prepared statement.